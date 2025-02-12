Fund Update: Morningstar Investment Services LLC opened a $1.2M position in $BIO stock

Morningstar Investment Services LLC has opened a new $1.2M position in $BIO, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $BIO.
$BIO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 187 institutional investors add shares of $BIO stock to their portfolio, and 249 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WEALTHFRONT ADVISERS LLC added 1,043,153 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $342,686,192
- VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP removed 580,281 shares (-44.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $190,628,111
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 575,643 shares (+7057.0%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $192,598,634
- INVESCO LTD. removed 507,736 shares (-92.6%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $169,878,310
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 388,853 shares (-88.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $130,102,436
- NINETY ONE UK LTD removed 387,310 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $129,586,179
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ removed 294,377 shares (-84.5%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $98,492,656
$BIO Government Contracts
We have seen $5,260,568 of award payments to $BIO over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- DIAGNOSTIC TESTING: $717,635
- CONSUMABLES: $584,318
- EVOLIS ANALYZER LEASE AND SERVICE: $349,878
- REAGENTS USED IN BIO-RAD LAB, CHEMISTRY SECTION FOR THE PATHOLOGY DEPARTMENT.: $275,585
- CONSUMABLES: $259,470
