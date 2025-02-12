Fund Update: Morningstar Investment Services LLC added 21,575 shares of APPLIED MATERIALS ($AMAT) to their portfolio

Morningstar Investment Services LLC has added 21,575 shares of $AMAT to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $AMAT.

APPLIED MATERIALS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 946 institutional investors add shares of APPLIED MATERIALS stock to their portfolio, and 1,161 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

APPLIED MATERIALS Government Contracts

We have seen $69,068 of award payments to $AMAT over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

APPLIED MATERIALS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $AMAT stock 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMAT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

