Fund Update: MORGAN STANLEY added 356,197 shares of $GGME to their portfolio

MORGAN STANLEY has added 356,197 shares of $GGME to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $GGME.
$GGME Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 22 institutional investors add shares of $GGME stock to their portfolio, and 10 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- HIGHTOWER ADVISORS, LLC added 411,973 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $20,532,734
- MORGAN STANLEY added 356,197 shares (+1954.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $17,752,858
- RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL INC added 172,891 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,616,887
- TREK FINANCIAL, LLC removed 89,193 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,573,272
- LPL FINANCIAL LLC added 84,953 shares (+547.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,234,057
- JANNEY MONTGOMERY SCOTT LLC added 64,128 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,196,139
- VICUS CAPITAL removed 61,713 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,164,266
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
