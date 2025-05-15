Fund Update: MORGAN STANLEY added 1,211,266 shares of $JBBB to their portfolio

MORGAN STANLEY has added 1,211,266 shares of $JBBB to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $JBBB.
$JBBB Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 137 institutional investors add shares of $JBBB stock to their portfolio, and 85 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MORGAN STANLEY added 1,211,266 shares (+28400.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $58,952,316
- CACHETECH INC. added 822,529 shares (+267.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $40,032,486
- ADAMS WEALTH MANAGEMENT added 816,377 shares (+265.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $39,733,068
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 687,208 shares (-18.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $33,446,413
- EMPOWERED FUNDS, LLC added 607,635 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $29,871,336
- KENSINGTON ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 471,188 shares (-94.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $22,932,719
- ALMANACK INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC. removed 451,554 shares (-89.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $21,977,133
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
