Fund Update: Mondrian Investment Partners LTD added 278,925 shares of MERCK ($MRK) to their portfolio

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD has added 278,925 shares of $MRK to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $MRK.

MERCK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,416 institutional investors add shares of MERCK stock to their portfolio, and 1,982 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

MERCK Insider Trading Activity

MERCK insiders have traded $MRK stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MRK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DOUGLAS M JR BAKER purchased 15,000 shares for an estimated $1,327,500

DAVID MICHAEL WILLIAMS (EVP,Chief Info&Digital Officer) sold 6,000 shares for an estimated $512,056

INGE G THULIN purchased 2,832 shares for an estimated $249,999

CRISTAL N DOWNING (Chief Comm. & Public Afrs Ofcr) sold 2,361 shares for an estimated $209,550

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

MERCK Government Contracts

We have seen $156,916,162 of award payments to $MRK over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

MERCK Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $MRK stock 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 8 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MRK stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

MERCK Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MRK in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 02/05/2025

Bank of America Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 02/05/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 11/15/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for MERCK, check out Quiver Quantitative's $MRK forecast page.

MERCK Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MRK recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $MRK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $108.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Evan Seigerman from BMO Capital set a target price of $82.0 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 Terence Flynn from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $106.0 on 02/05/2025

on 02/05/2025 Courtney Breen from Bernstein set a target price of $110.0 on 12/02/2024

on 12/02/2024 Akash Tewari from Jefferies set a target price of $148.0 on 11/15/2024

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $MRK ticker page for more data.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.