Fund Update: Mondrian Investment Partners LTD added 278,925 shares of MERCK ($MRK) to their portfolio

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD has added 278,925 shares of $MRK to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $MRK.
MERCK Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,416 institutional investors add shares of MERCK stock to their portfolio, and 1,982 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC added 29,104,112 shares (+144.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,612,385,093
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 9,961,069 shares (-44.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $990,927,144
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 7,906,912 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $709,724,421
- ALPHINITY INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT PTY LTD removed 6,967,370 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $625,391,131
- AMUNDI removed 6,533,203 shares (-40.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $649,923,034
- FMR LLC removed 5,552,529 shares (-14.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $498,395,003
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. added 5,060,959 shares (+2240.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $454,271,679
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
MERCK Insider Trading Activity
MERCK insiders have traded $MRK stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MRK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DOUGLAS M JR BAKER purchased 15,000 shares for an estimated $1,327,500
- DAVID MICHAEL WILLIAMS (EVP,Chief Info&Digital Officer) sold 6,000 shares for an estimated $512,056
- INGE G THULIN purchased 2,832 shares for an estimated $249,999
- CRISTAL N DOWNING (Chief Comm. & Public Afrs Ofcr) sold 2,361 shares for an estimated $209,550
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
MERCK Government Contracts
We have seen $156,916,162 of award payments to $MRK over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- ERVEBO PROCUREMENT: $153,000,000
- VACCINE STORAGE AND ROTATION, 2021-2026: $1,319,064
- WELIREG: $262,530
- WELIREG BULK: $259,543
- EMERGENCY WINREVAIR: $241,958
To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.
MERCK Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $MRK stock 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 8 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MRK stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 05/05, 04/09 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. has traded it 4 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $65,000 on 04/29, 02/26 and 2 sales worth up to $65,000 on 03/31, 01/24.
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 02/24 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 04/17.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 04/08 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 02/25.
- REPRESENTATIVE KELLY MORRISON sold up to $15,000 on 03/20.
- REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN purchased up to $15,000 on 03/03.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $50,000 on 01/27.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON purchased up to $15,000 on 01/17.
- REPRESENTATIVE BYRON DONALDS has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 01/16.
- REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 01/15.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
MERCK Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MRK in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 02/05/2025
- Bank of America Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 02/05/2025
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 11/15/2024
To track analyst ratings and price targets for MERCK, check out Quiver Quantitative's $MRK forecast page.
MERCK Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MRK recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $MRK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $108.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Evan Seigerman from BMO Capital set a target price of $82.0 on 04/25/2025
- Terence Flynn from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $106.0 on 02/05/2025
- Courtney Breen from Bernstein set a target price of $110.0 on 12/02/2024
- Akash Tewari from Jefferies set a target price of $148.0 on 11/15/2024
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
Check out Quiver Quantitative's $MRK ticker page for more data.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.