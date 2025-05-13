Fund Update: Mondrian Investment Partners LTD added 127,357 shares of THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC ($TMO) to their portfolio

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD has added 127,357 shares of $TMO to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $TMO.
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,096 institutional investors add shares of THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC stock to their portfolio, and 1,309 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC removed 1,694,832 shares (-26.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $843,348,403
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 1,652,951 shares (-29.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $859,914,698
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 1,631,280 shares (+17.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $811,724,928
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC removed 1,516,306 shares (-27.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $788,827,870
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 1,433,444 shares (+86.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $745,720,572
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 1,219,546 shares (+13.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $606,846,089
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 1,100,685 shares (-43.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $572,609,357
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC Insider Trading Activity
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC insiders have traded $TMO stock on the open market 39 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 38 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TMO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MARC N CASPER (Chairman & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 31 sales selling 38,000 shares for an estimated $19,951,413.
- STEPHEN WILLIAMSON (Sr. VP and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 19,650 shares for an estimated $11,580,924.
- FREDERICK M. LOWERY (Executive Vice President) sold 18,300 shares for an estimated $9,732,122
- MICHAEL A BOXER (SVP and General Counsel) sold 3,775 shares for an estimated $2,010,537
- GIANLUCA PETTITI (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 600 shares for an estimated $304,656.
- NELSON CHAI has made 1 purchase buying 4 shares for an estimated $2,143 and 1 sale selling 16 shares for an estimated $8,449.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC Government Contracts
We have seen $100,605,068 of award payments to $TMO over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- ADDITIONAL OY1 FUNDING DOCUMENT.: $16,305,452
- OPTION YEAR TWO FUNDING DOCUMENT.: $8,141,833
- ADDITIONAL FUNDS FOR OPTION YEAR TWO.: $6,000,000
- MAINTENANCE OF THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC MASS SPECTROMETERS: $2,454,057
- PLATINUM TAQ BIOWATCH: $2,243,684
To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $TMO stock 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TMO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN sold up to $100,000 on 04/08.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $65,000 on 04/08, 02/25.
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 04/07.
- REPRESENTATIVE GREG LANDSMAN sold up to $15,000 on 03/27.
- REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN purchased up to $15,000 on 03/03.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TMO in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 04/23/2025
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/31/2025
- Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/31/2025
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/31/2025
- Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/02/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC, check out Quiver Quantitative's $TMO forecast page.
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TMO recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $TMO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $607.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Scotiabank set a target price of $605.0 on 04/25/2025
- Matthew Sykes from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $610.0 on 04/23/2025
- Conor McNamara from RBC Capital set a target price of $693.0 on 01/31/2025
- Vijay Kumar from Evercore ISI set a target price of $585.0 on 01/02/2025
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
Check out Quiver Quantitative's $TMO ticker page for more data.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.