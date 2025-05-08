Fund Update: Modera Wealth Management, LLC added 86,017 shares of $VIG to their portfolio

Modera Wealth Management, LLC has added 86,017 shares of $VIG to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $VIG.
$VIG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,014 institutional investors add shares of $VIG stock to their portfolio, and 933 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WEALTHFRONT ADVISERS LLC removed 18,617,827 shares (-71.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,611,672,259
- STRATEGIC FINANCIAL CONCEPTS, LLC removed 11,303,540 shares (-99.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,192,773,724
- CASTLEKEEP INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC removed 6,355,820 shares (-99.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,232,965,521
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 3,605,152 shares (+17.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $705,996,916
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC removed 2,534,278 shares (-99.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $491,624,589
- PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC added 1,584,428 shares (+7822.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $310,278,535
- WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN added 832,983 shares (+8.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $163,123,060
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
