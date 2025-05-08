Fund Update: Modera Wealth Management, LLC added 679,878 shares of $DIHP to their portfolio

Modera Wealth Management, LLC has added 679,878 shares of $DIHP to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $DIHP.
$DIHP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 152 institutional investors add shares of $DIHP stock to their portfolio, and 74 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SAVANT CAPITAL, LLC added 5,478,835 shares (+35.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $147,599,814
- SEQUOIA FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC added 3,954,483 shares (+1084.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $106,533,772
- CLARIUS GROUP, LLC added 1,387,794 shares (+93.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $37,387,170
- ENVESTNET ASSET MANAGEMENT INC removed 1,316,774 shares (-5.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $35,473,891
- MODERA WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC added 679,878 shares (+951.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $18,315,913
- CORRIGAN FINANCIAL, INC. added 585,894 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $15,783,984
- RFG ADVISORY, LLC added 537,413 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $14,477,906
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
Check out Quiver Quantitative's $DIHP ticker page for more data.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.