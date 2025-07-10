Fund Update: Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. opened a $54.0M position in $GEV stock

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. has opened a new $54.0M position in $GEV, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $GEV.

$GEV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 983 institutional investors add shares of $GEV stock to their portfolio, and 747 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$GEV Insider Trading Activity

$GEV insiders have traded $GEV stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GEV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARIA VICTORIA ZINGONI (Chief Executive Officer, Power) sold 18,803 shares for an estimated $6,922,512

$GEV Government Contracts

We have seen $3,342,492 of award payments to $GEV over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$GEV Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $GEV stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GEV stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $100,000 on 05/12.

$GEV Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GEV in the last several months. We have seen 14 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/09/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/08/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/24/2025

GLJ Research issued a "Buy" rating on 06/23/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 06/11/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 06/10/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/16/2025

$GEV Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GEV recently. We have seen 17 analysts offer price targets for $GEV in the last 6 months, with a median target of $511.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Tom Curran from Seaport Global set a target price of $630.0 on 07/10/2025

Julian Mitchell from Barclays set a target price of $580.0 on 07/09/2025

Ameet Thakkar from BMO Capital set a target price of $590.0 on 07/08/2025

Amit Mehrotra from UBS set a target price of $614.0 on 07/07/2025

Andrew Percoco from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $511.0 on 06/24/2025

Austin Wang from GLJ Research set a target price of $702.0 on 06/23/2025

Andrew Obin from B of A Securities set a target price of $550.0 on 06/11/2025

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

