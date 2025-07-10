Fund Update: Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. opened a $37.4M position in $MSTR stock

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. has opened a new $37.4M position in $MSTR, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $MSTR.
$MSTR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 617 institutional investors add shares of $MSTR stock to their portfolio, and 336 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 4,283,291 shares (+26.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,234,744,296
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 3,157,005 shares (+28.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $910,069,831
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS added 2,632,421 shares (+2418.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $758,848,001
- BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/ removed 2,543,418 shares (-93.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $733,191,106
- MORGAN STANLEY added 2,425,799 shares (+46.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $699,285,077
- UBS GROUP AG removed 2,288,039 shares (-51.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $659,573,002
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS added 2,036,077 shares (+16.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $586,939,916
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$MSTR Insider Trading Activity
$MSTR insiders have traded $MSTR stock on the open market 89 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 8 have been purchases and 81 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MSTR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JARROD M PATTEN has made 2 purchases buying 15,000 shares for an estimated $1,438,780 and 28 sales selling 27,950 shares for an estimated $10,723,302.
- WEI-MING SHAO (EVP & General Counsel) has made 2 purchases buying 4,027 shares for an estimated $342,295 and 13 sales selling 33,752 shares for an estimated $11,811,909.
- CARL J RICKERTSEN has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 27,370 shares for an estimated $10,199,235.
- LESLIE J RECHAN has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 15,000 shares for an estimated $5,038,440.
- ANDREW KANG (EVP & CFO) has made 2 purchases buying 3,750 shares for an estimated $318,750 and 14 sales selling 9,700 shares for an estimated $3,735,247.
- PHONG LE (President & CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 10,500 shares for an estimated $892,500 and 10 sales selling 8,576 shares for an estimated $3,063,506.
- JEANINE MONTGOMERY (VP & CAO) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 821 shares for an estimated $285,722.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$MSTR Government Contracts
We have seen $29,200 of award payments to $MSTR over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- MICROSTRATEGY TECHNICAL SUPPORT STANDARD RENEWAL - FY25 HHS PROGRAM PERFORMANCE TRACKING SYSTEM: $29,200
To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.
$MSTR Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $MSTR stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MSTR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 02/24 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 05/12.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
$MSTR Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MSTR in the last several months. We have seen 8 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/05/2025
- Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/05/2025
- HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 05/02/2025
- Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 05/02/2025
- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/07/2025
- Maxim Group issued a "Buy" rating on 02/06/2025
- Mizuho issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/29/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $MSTR, check out Quiver Quantitative's $MSTR forecast page.
$MSTR Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MSTR recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $MSTR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $518.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Ramsey El-Assal from Barclays set a target price of $475.0 on 05/05/2025
- Brett Knoblauch from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $614.0 on 05/05/2025
- Mike Colonnese from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $521.0 on 05/02/2025
- Joseph Vafi from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $464.0 on 05/02/2025
- Bill Papanastasiou from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $560.0 on 02/07/2025
- Matthew Galinko from Maxim Group set a target price of $500.0 on 02/06/2025
- Dan Dolev from Mizuho set a target price of $515.0 on 01/29/2025
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
Check out Quiver Quantitative's $MSTR ticker page for more data.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.