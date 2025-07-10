Fund Update: Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. opened a $37.4M position in $MSTR stock

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. has opened a new $37.4M position in $MSTR, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $MSTR.

$MSTR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 617 institutional investors add shares of $MSTR stock to their portfolio, and 336 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$MSTR Insider Trading Activity

$MSTR insiders have traded $MSTR stock on the open market 89 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 8 have been purchases and 81 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MSTR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JARROD M PATTEN has made 2 purchases buying 15,000 shares for an estimated $1,438,780 and 28 sales selling 27,950 shares for an estimated $10,723,302 .

and 28 sales selling 27,950 shares for an estimated . WEI-MING SHAO (EVP & General Counsel) has made 2 purchases buying 4,027 shares for an estimated $342,295 and 13 sales selling 33,752 shares for an estimated $11,811,909 .

and 13 sales selling 33,752 shares for an estimated . CARL J RICKERTSEN has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 27,370 shares for an estimated $10,199,235 .

. LESLIE J RECHAN has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 15,000 shares for an estimated $5,038,440 .

. ANDREW KANG (EVP & CFO) has made 2 purchases buying 3,750 shares for an estimated $318,750 and 14 sales selling 9,700 shares for an estimated $3,735,247 .

and 14 sales selling 9,700 shares for an estimated . PHONG LE (President & CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 10,500 shares for an estimated $892,500 and 10 sales selling 8,576 shares for an estimated $3,063,506 .

and 10 sales selling 8,576 shares for an estimated . JEANINE MONTGOMERY (VP & CAO) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 821 shares for an estimated $285,722.

$MSTR Government Contracts

We have seen $29,200 of award payments to $MSTR over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$MSTR Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $MSTR stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MSTR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 02/24 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 05/12.

$MSTR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MSTR in the last several months. We have seen 8 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/05/2025

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/05/2025

HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 05/02/2025

Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 05/02/2025

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/07/2025

Maxim Group issued a "Buy" rating on 02/06/2025

Mizuho issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/29/2025

$MSTR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MSTR recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $MSTR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $518.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Ramsey El-Assal from Barclays set a target price of $475.0 on 05/05/2025

on 05/05/2025 Brett Knoblauch from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $614.0 on 05/05/2025

on 05/05/2025 Mike Colonnese from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $521.0 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 Joseph Vafi from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $464.0 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 Bill Papanastasiou from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $560.0 on 02/07/2025

on 02/07/2025 Matthew Galinko from Maxim Group set a target price of $500.0 on 02/06/2025

on 02/06/2025 Dan Dolev from Mizuho set a target price of $515.0 on 01/29/2025

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

