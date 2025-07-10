Fund Update: Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. opened a $27.6M position in $CP stock

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. has opened a new $27.6M position in $CP, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $CP.
$CP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 422 institutional investors add shares of $CP stock to their portfolio, and 426 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- INVESCO LTD. added 6,337,312 shares (+59.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $444,942,675
- WCM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 5,643,411 shares (-25.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $396,223,886
- MANUFACTURERS LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY, THE removed 4,692,216 shares (-40.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $329,440,485
- ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 4,508,243 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $316,523,741
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 3,842,866 shares (+70.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $269,807,621
- CLEARBRIDGE INVESTMENTS, LLC removed 3,608,802 shares (-49.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $253,373,988
- FMR LLC removed 3,396,780 shares (-17.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $238,487,923
$CP Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $CP stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CP stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. sold up to $15,000 on 04/29.
- REPRESENTATIVE THOMAS H. KEAN, JR. purchased up to $15,000 on 04/10.
$CP Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CP in the last several months. We have seen 11 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 07/09/2025
- Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 06/24/2025
- B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 05/16/2025
- Scotiabank issued a "Sector Outperform" rating on 05/01/2025
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/01/2025
- JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/01/2025
- Evercore ISI Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/01/2025
$CP Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CP recently. We have seen 14 analysts offer price targets for $CP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $93.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Ariel Rosa from Citigroup set a target price of $94.0 on 07/09/2025
- Brian Ossenbeck from JP Morgan set a target price of $125.0 on 07/08/2025
- Bascome Majors from Susquehanna set a target price of $94.0 on 06/24/2025
- Matt Reustle from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $91.0 on 06/02/2025
- Ken Hoexter from B of A Securities set a target price of $90.0 on 05/16/2025
- Walter Spracklin from RBC Capital set a target price of $121.0 on 05/01/2025
- Konark Gupta from Scotiabank set a target price of $115.0 on 05/01/2025
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
