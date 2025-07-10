Stocks
CP

Fund Update: Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. opened a $27.6M position in $CP stock

July 10, 2025 — 10:29 am EDT

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. has opened a new $27.6M position in $CP, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $CP.

$CP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 422 institutional investors add shares of $CP stock to their portfolio, and 426 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$CP Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CP stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CP stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$CP Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CP in the last several months. We have seen 11 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 07/09/2025
  • Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 06/24/2025
  • B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 05/16/2025
  • Scotiabank issued a "Sector Outperform" rating on 05/01/2025
  • RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/01/2025
  • JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/01/2025
  • Evercore ISI Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/01/2025

$CP Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CP recently. We have seen 14 analysts offer price targets for $CP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $93.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Ariel Rosa from Citigroup set a target price of $94.0 on 07/09/2025
  • Brian Ossenbeck from JP Morgan set a target price of $125.0 on 07/08/2025
  • Bascome Majors from Susquehanna set a target price of $94.0 on 06/24/2025
  • Matt Reustle from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $91.0 on 06/02/2025
  • Ken Hoexter from B of A Securities set a target price of $90.0 on 05/16/2025
  • Walter Spracklin from RBC Capital set a target price of $121.0 on 05/01/2025
  • Konark Gupta from Scotiabank set a target price of $115.0 on 05/01/2025

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

Stocks mentioned

CP

