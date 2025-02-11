Fund Update: MIZUHO SECURITIES USA LLC opened a $7.3M position in $GLAC stock

MIZUHO SECURITIES USA LLC has opened a new $7.3M position in $GLAC, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $GLAC.
$GLAC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 11 institutional investors add shares of $GLAC stock to their portfolio, and 11 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MIZUHO SECURITIES USA LLC added 685,902 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,311,715
- SCHECHTER INVESTMENT ADVISORS, LLC removed 557,631 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,944,346
- WOLVERINE ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 486,736 shares (+6880.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,188,605
- POLAR ASSET MANAGEMENT PARTNERS INC. added 300,000 shares (+60.0%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $3,141,000
- EXOS ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC removed 250,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,617,500
- COWEN AND COMPANY, LLC removed 162,274 shares (-32.2%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,699,008
- PERISCOPE CAPITAL INC. removed 100,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,047,000
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
