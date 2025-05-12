Fund Update: MIZUHO SECURITIES USA LLC opened a $34.5M position in $XRT stock

MIZUHO SECURITIES USA LLC has opened a new $34.5M position in $XRT, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $XRT.
$XRT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 48 institutional investors add shares of $XRT stock to their portfolio, and 73 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- HEALTHCARE OF ONTARIO PENSION PLAN TRUST FUND removed 1,004,000 shares (-14.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $79,908,360
- BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA added 1,000,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $69,090,000
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 683,367 shares (-36.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $54,389,179
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP removed 583,660 shares (-69.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $46,453,499
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 536,650 shares (-38.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $42,711,973
- MIZUHO SECURITIES USA LLC added 500,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $34,545,000
- CITIGROUP INC added 387,907 shares (+64.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $26,800,494
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
