Fund Update: MIZUHO SECURITIES USA LLC opened a $13.6M position in $CMCSA stock

February 11, 2025 — 11:51 am EST

MIZUHO SECURITIES USA LLC has opened a new $13.6M position in $CMCSA, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $CMCSA.

$CMCSA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 913 institutional investors add shares of $CMCSA stock to their portfolio, and 1,323 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS removed 34,124,406 shares (-42.8%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,425,376,438
  • AMUNDI added 14,369,056 shares (+147.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $539,270,671
  • MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ removed 11,872,031 shares (-21.5%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $495,894,734
  • PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 9,649,072 shares (+26.5%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $403,041,737
  • LONG FOCUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 9,435,100 shares (+876.1%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $394,104,127
  • INVESCO LTD. added 8,768,111 shares (+27.6%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $366,243,996
  • FMR LLC added 6,062,658 shares (+5.4%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $253,237,224

$CMCSA Insider Trading Activity

$CMCSA insiders have traded $CMCSA stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CMCSA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • BRIAN L ROBERTS (Chairman of Board & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 469,515 shares for an estimated $20,063,802.
  • MICHAEL J CAVANAGH (President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 133,159 shares for an estimated $5,664,712.
  • JASON ARMSTRONG (CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 23,248 shares for an estimated $1,042,544.
  • KENNETH J BACON sold 14,408 shares for an estimated $625,092

$CMCSA Government Contracts

We have seen $847,637 of award payments to $CMCSA over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$CMCSA Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CMCSA stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CMCSA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

