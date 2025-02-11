Fund Update: MIZUHO SECURITIES USA LLC opened a $13.6M position in $CMCSA stock

MIZUHO SECURITIES USA LLC has opened a new $13.6M position in $CMCSA, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $CMCSA.

$CMCSA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 913 institutional investors add shares of $CMCSA stock to their portfolio, and 1,323 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$CMCSA Insider Trading Activity

$CMCSA insiders have traded $CMCSA stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CMCSA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRIAN L ROBERTS (Chairman of Board & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 469,515 shares for an estimated $20,063,802 .

. MICHAEL J CAVANAGH (President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 133,159 shares for an estimated $5,664,712 .

. JASON ARMSTRONG (CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 23,248 shares for an estimated $1,042,544 .

. KENNETH J BACON sold 14,408 shares for an estimated $625,092

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CMCSA Government Contracts

We have seen $847,637 of award payments to $CMCSA over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

$CMCSA Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CMCSA stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CMCSA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE RICK LARSEN sold up to $15,000 on 01/07.

on 01/07. REPRESENTATIVE JOHN JAMES sold up to $15,000 on 09/04.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $CMCSA ticker page for more data.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.