Fund Update: MIZUHO SECURITIES USA LLC added 2,809,299 shares of ARES ACQUISITIONII ($AACT) to their portfolio

MIZUHO SECURITIES USA LLC has added 2,809,299 shares of $AACT to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $AACT.
ARES ACQUISITIONII Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 16 institutional investors add shares of ARES ACQUISITIONII stock to their portfolio, and 16 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MIZUHO SECURITIES USA LLC added 2,809,299 shares (+867.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $31,323,683
- TORONTO DOMINION BANK added 1,959,855 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,519,207
- SCULPTOR CAPITAL LP added 1,559,504 shares (+295.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,123,353
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 1,021,590 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,217,058
- AQR ARBITRAGE LLC removed 449,297 shares (-12.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,933,281
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 400,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,460,000
- KEPOS CAPITAL LP removed 340,000 shares (-90.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,733,200
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
