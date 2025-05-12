Fund Update: MIZUHO MARKETS AMERICAS LLC opened a $33.2M position in $USB stock

MIZUHO MARKETS AMERICAS LLC has opened a new $33.2M position in $USB, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $USB.
$USB Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 762 institutional investors add shares of $USB stock to their portfolio, and 897 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC removed 39,832,036 shares (-80.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,681,708,559
- MORGAN STANLEY added 11,140,374 shares (+73.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $532,844,088
- VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP removed 9,169,453 shares (-27.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $438,574,936
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 7,115,920 shares (-17.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $300,434,142
- INVESCO LTD. added 5,449,949 shares (+48.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $260,671,060
- BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP removed 5,314,593 shares (-29.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $224,382,116
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 4,663,518 shares (+414.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $223,056,065
$USB Insider Trading Activity
$USB insiders have traded $USB stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $USB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ANDREW CECERE (Chairman and CEO) sold 102,044 shares for an estimated $4,821,681
- TERRANCE R DOLAN (Vice Chair) sold 66,317 shares for an estimated $3,114,113
- JODI L RICHARD (Vice Chair) sold 30,000 shares for an estimated $1,427,610
- JAMES L CHOSY (Senior EVP and General Counsel) sold 21,451 shares for an estimated $1,022,140
- ALEEM GILLANI purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $186,600
- LISA R STARK (EVP and Controller) sold 3,209 shares for an estimated $151,143
- ARIJIT ROY (Sr. Exec. VP) sold 2,237 shares for an estimated $97,700
$USB Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $USB stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $USB stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE CAROL D. MILLER sold up to $15,000 on 03/10.
$USB Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $USB in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 01/21/2025
- Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/19/2024
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
