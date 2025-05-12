Fund Update: MIZUHO MARKETS AMERICAS LLC opened a $33.2M position in $USB stock

MIZUHO MARKETS AMERICAS LLC has opened a new $33.2M position in $USB, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $USB.

$USB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 762 institutional investors add shares of $USB stock to their portfolio, and 897 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$USB Insider Trading Activity

$USB insiders have traded $USB stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $USB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANDREW CECERE (Chairman and CEO) sold 102,044 shares for an estimated $4,821,681

TERRANCE R DOLAN (Vice Chair) sold 66,317 shares for an estimated $3,114,113

JODI L RICHARD (Vice Chair) sold 30,000 shares for an estimated $1,427,610

JAMES L CHOSY (Senior EVP and General Counsel) sold 21,451 shares for an estimated $1,022,140

ALEEM GILLANI purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $186,600

LISA R STARK (EVP and Controller) sold 3,209 shares for an estimated $151,143

ARIJIT ROY (Sr. Exec. VP) sold 2,237 shares for an estimated $97,700

$USB Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $USB stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $USB stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE CAROL D. MILLER sold up to $15,000 on 03/10.

$USB Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $USB in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 01/21/2025

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/19/2024

