Fund Update: MIZUHO MARKETS AMERICAS LLC opened a $32.9M position in $IEF stock

MIZUHO MARKETS AMERICAS LLC has opened a new $32.9M position in $IEF, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $IEF.
$IEF Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 530 institutional investors add shares of $IEF stock to their portfolio, and 478 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WEALTHFRONT ADVISERS LLC removed 15,621,131 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,489,787,263
- FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 7,566,487 shares (+18.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $699,521,723
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 6,350,880 shares (-45.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $587,138,856
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 3,561,430 shares (+1197.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $339,653,579
- FMR LLC removed 2,813,566 shares (-9.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $268,329,789
- INVESCO LTD. removed 2,569,800 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $237,578,010
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC added 2,266,450 shares (+589.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $209,533,302
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
Check out Quiver Quantitative's $IEF ticker page for more data.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.