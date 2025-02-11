Fund Update: MIZUHO MARKETS AMERICAS LLC opened a $122.4M position in $INTC stock

MIZUHO MARKETS AMERICAS LLC has opened a new $122.4M position in $INTC, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $INTC.
$INTC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 648 institutional investors add shares of $INTC stock to their portfolio, and 1,692 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS removed 37,056,024 shares (-55.2%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $869,334,323
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 30,531,156 shares (-7.8%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $716,260,919
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 28,582,310 shares (-65.6%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $670,540,992
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 14,367,506 shares (+47.8%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $337,061,690
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. added 14,247,058 shares (+265.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $285,653,512
- LONG FOCUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 12,840,800 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $301,245,168
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS removed 11,777,943 shares (-44.8%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $276,310,542
$INTC Insider Trading Activity
$INTC insiders have traded $INTC stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $INTC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MICHELLE JOHNSTON HOLTHAUS (EVP & GM, CCG) sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $650,000
- PATRICK P GELSINGER (CEO) purchased 11,150 shares for an estimated $251,198
$INTC Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $INTC stock 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $INTC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 6 times. They made 6 purchases worth up to $90,000 on 01/08, 11/01, 10/21, 09/20, 08/21 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE KEVIN HERN sold up to $100,000 on 12/31.
- REPRESENTATIVE MIKE KELLY sold up to $15,000 on 11/08.
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
