Fund Update: MIZUHO MARKETS AMERICAS LLC opened a $122.4M position in $INTC stock

MIZUHO MARKETS AMERICAS LLC has opened a new $122.4M position in $INTC, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $INTC.

$INTC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 648 institutional investors add shares of $INTC stock to their portfolio, and 1,692 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$INTC Insider Trading Activity

$INTC insiders have traded $INTC stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $INTC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHELLE JOHNSTON HOLTHAUS (EVP & GM, CCG) sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $650,000

PATRICK P GELSINGER (CEO) purchased 11,150 shares for an estimated $251,198

$INTC Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $INTC stock 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $INTC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 6 times. They made 6 purchases worth up to $90,000 on 01/08, 11/01, 10/21, 09/20, 08/21 and 0 sales.

on 01/08, 11/01, 10/21, 09/20, 08/21 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE KEVIN HERN sold up to $100,000 on 12/31.

on 12/31. REPRESENTATIVE MIKE KELLY sold up to $15,000 on 11/08.

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

