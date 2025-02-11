Fund Update: MIZUHO MARKETS AMERICAS LLC opened a $108.9M position in $AAPL stock

MIZUHO MARKETS AMERICAS LLC has opened a new $108.9M position in $AAPL, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $AAPL.

$AAPL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 2,026 institutional investors add shares of $AAPL stock to their portfolio, and 2,796 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$AAPL Insider Trading Activity

$AAPL insiders have traded $AAPL stock on the open market 24 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 24 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AAPL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TIMOTHY D COOK (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 223,986 shares for an estimated $50,276,354 .

. ARTHUR D LEVINSON has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 201,516 shares for an estimated $45,807,646 .

. JEFFREY E WILLIAMS (COO) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 159,730 shares for an estimated $38,547,542 .

. DEIRDRE O'BRIEN (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 61,019 shares for an estimated $13,843,382 .

. KATHERINE L. ADAMS (SVP, GC and Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 61,019 shares for an estimated $13,802,297 .

. LUCA MAESTRI (Senior Vice President, CFO) sold 59,305 shares for an estimated $13,433,768

CHRIS KONDO (Principal Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 12,836 shares for an estimated $2,904,083.

$AAPL Government Contracts

We have seen $7,110 of award payments to $AAPL over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$AAPL Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $AAPL stock 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 8 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AAPL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

