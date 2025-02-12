Fund Update: Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co., Ltd. added 80,207 shares of CARVANA ($CVNA) to their portfolio

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co., Ltd. has added 80,207 shares of $CVNA to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $CVNA.
CARVANA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 295 institutional investors add shares of CARVANA stock to their portfolio, and 231 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC added 5,882,656 shares (+90.8%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,024,229,236
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 1,746,764 shares (+31.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $355,221,927
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 1,636,826 shares (+13.6%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $284,987,774
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. removed 1,364,554 shares (-37.3%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $237,582,496
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC removed 1,237,538 shares (-96.8%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $215,467,741
- DURABLE CAPITAL PARTNERS LP added 1,198,855 shares (+142.7%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $208,732,644
- WHALE ROCK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 935,919 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $162,952,857
CARVANA Insider Trading Activity
CARVANA insiders have traded $CVNA stock on the open market 438 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 438 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CVNA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ERNEST C. II GARCIA has made 0 purchases and 349 sales selling 4,865,814 shares for an estimated $813,862,692.
- MARK W. JENKINS (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 50 sales selling 338,495 shares for an estimated $77,932,530.
- DANIEL J. GILL (Chief Product Officer) has made 0 purchases and 21 sales selling 174,000 shares for an estimated $39,034,498.
- PAUL W. BREAUX (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 85,000 shares for an estimated $17,721,484.
- IRA J. PLATT has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 25,664 shares for an estimated $6,207,060.
- RYAN S. KEETON (Chief Brand Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 24,845 shares for an estimated $6,158,992.
- GREGORY B SULLIVAN sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $1,175,000
- BENJAMIN E. HUSTON (Chief Operating Officer) sold 3,043 shares for an estimated $730,320
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
