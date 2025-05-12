Fund Update: Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co., Ltd. added 670,392 shares of S&P GLOBAL ($SPGI) to their portfolio

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co., Ltd. has added 670,392 shares of $SPGI to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $SPGI.

S&P GLOBAL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 905 institutional investors add shares of S&P GLOBAL stock to their portfolio, and 921 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

S&P GLOBAL Insider Trading Activity

S&P GLOBAL insiders have traded $SPGI stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SPGI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DOUGLAS L. PETERSON has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 19,173 shares for an estimated $9,631,628 .

. STEVEN J KEMPS (EVP, Chief Legal Officer) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $1,017,640

SAUGATA SAHA (President, Market Intelligence) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,500 shares for an estimated $765,225 .

. SALLY MOORE (EVP, Chief Client Officer) sold 499 shares for an estimated $255,147

S&P GLOBAL Government Contracts

We have seen $12,418,538 of award payments to $SPGI over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

S&P GLOBAL Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $SPGI stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SPGI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

S&P GLOBAL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SPGI in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 04/30/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 12/19/2024

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

