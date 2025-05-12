Fund Update: Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co., Ltd. added 670,392 shares of S&P GLOBAL ($SPGI) to their portfolio

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co., Ltd. has added 670,392 shares of $SPGI to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $SPGI.
S&P GLOBAL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 905 institutional investors add shares of S&P GLOBAL stock to their portfolio, and 921 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 1,077,294 shares (-12.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $536,524,730
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS removed 829,102 shares (-12.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $412,917,669
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 759,196 shares (+2.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $385,747,487
- LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC removed 685,673 shares (-24.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $341,485,724
- MITSUBISHI UFJ ASSET MANAGEMENT CO., LTD. added 670,392 shares (+70.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $340,626,175
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC removed 618,225 shares (-99.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $314,120,122
- NORGES BANK removed 571,616 shares (-14.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $284,681,916
S&P GLOBAL Insider Trading Activity
S&P GLOBAL insiders have traded $SPGI stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SPGI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DOUGLAS L. PETERSON has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 19,173 shares for an estimated $9,631,628.
- STEVEN J KEMPS (EVP, Chief Legal Officer) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $1,017,640
- SAUGATA SAHA (President, Market Intelligence) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,500 shares for an estimated $765,225.
- SALLY MOORE (EVP, Chief Client Officer) sold 499 shares for an estimated $255,147
S&P GLOBAL Government Contracts
We have seen $12,418,538 of award payments to $SPGI over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- S&P DATA SUBSCRIPTIONS: $3,147,288
- S&P GLOBAL MARKET INTELLIGENCE LLC: $671,720
- ACCESS TO CAPITAL IQS FINANCIAL DATA: $642,884
- S&P RATINGSDIRECT, CAPITALIQ AND SNL FINANCIAL SUBSCRIPTION: $504,070
- ACCESS TO FINANCIAL DATABASES: $495,580
S&P GLOBAL Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $SPGI stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SPGI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE purchased up to $100,000 on 04/17.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN purchased up to $50,000 on 04/08.
- REPRESENTATIVE DANIEL S. GOLDMAN sold up to $50,000 on 02/11.
S&P GLOBAL Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SPGI in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 04/30/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 12/19/2024
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
