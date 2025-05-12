Fund Update: Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co., Ltd. added 388,960 shares of DOORDASH ($DASH) to their portfolio

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co., Ltd. has added 388,960 shares of $DASH to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $DASH.

DOORDASH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 529 institutional investors add shares of DOORDASH stock to their portfolio, and 310 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

DOORDASH Insider Trading Activity

DOORDASH insiders have traded $DASH stock on the open market 200 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 200 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DASH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TONY XU (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 541,676 shares for an estimated $96,043,900 .

. ANDY FANG has made 0 purchases and 40 sales selling 453,311 shares for an estimated $78,368,777 .

. PRABIR ADARKAR (PRESIDENT AND COO) has made 0 purchases and 47 sales selling 245,746 shares for an estimated $45,776,859 .

. STANLEY TANG has made 0 purchases and 31 sales selling 194,031 shares for an estimated $36,102,154 .

. RAVI INUKONDA (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 22 sales selling 59,557 shares for an estimated $11,115,368 .

. TIA SHERRINGHAM (GENERAL COUNSEL AND SECRETARY) has made 0 purchases and 16 sales selling 48,678 shares for an estimated $9,010,313 .

. KEITH YANDELL (CHIEF BUSINESS OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 18 sales selling 34,256 shares for an estimated $6,333,893 .

. GORDON S LEE (CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 7,267 shares for an estimated $1,344,187 .

. SHONA L BROWN sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $875,000

ASHLEY STILL has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 312 shares for an estimated $62,240.

DOORDASH Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $DASH stock 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DASH stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN purchased up to $15,000 on 04/08.

on 04/08. REPRESENTATIVE BYRON DONALDS has traded it 4 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 02/13 and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 03/20.

on 02/13 and 2 sales worth up to on 03/20. REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER purchased up to $15,000 on 03/13.

on 03/13. REPRESENTATIVE TIM MOORE purchased up to $50,000 on 03/04.

DOORDASH Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DASH in the last several months. We have seen 12 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 05/07/2025

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/07/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/29/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/29/2025

Bank of America Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 04/29/2025

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 04/29/2025

Citigroup issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/28/2025

DOORDASH Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DASH recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $DASH in the last 6 months, with a median target of $198.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Tom White from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $190.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Scott Devitt from Wedbush set a target price of $200.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Rohit Kulkarni from Roth Capital set a target price of $191.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Stephen Ju from UBS set a target price of $196.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Ken Gawrelski from Wells Fargo set a target price of $198.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Deepak Mathivanan from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $200.0 on 01/07/2025

on 01/07/2025 Shweta Khajuria from Wolfe Research set a target price of $220.0 on 01/03/2025

