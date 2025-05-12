Fund Update: Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co., Ltd. added 2,049,687 shares of ORACLE ($ORCL) to their portfolio

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co., Ltd. has added 2,049,687 shares of $ORCL to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $ORCL.

ORACLE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,536 institutional investors add shares of ORACLE stock to their portfolio, and 1,425 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ORACLE Insider Trading Activity

ORACLE insiders have traded $ORCL stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ORCL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SAFRA CATZ (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 3,805,082 shares for an estimated $705,455,414 .

. LEON E PANETTA has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 22,500 shares for an estimated $3,295,501 .

. CHARLES W MOORMAN purchased 5,500 shares for an estimated $947,913

NAOMI O SELIGMAN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,866 shares for an estimated $720,181.

ORACLE Government Contracts

We have seen $1,006,092,856 of award payments to $ORCL over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

ORACLE Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ORCL stock 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ORCL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 4 times. They made 0 purchases and 4 sales worth up to $60,000 on 04/08, 03/11, 02/27, 02/14.

on 04/08, 03/11, 02/27, 02/14. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 3 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $100,000 on 03/05, 02/24 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 04/07.

on 03/05, 02/24 and 1 sale worth up to on 04/07. REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN purchased up to $15,000 on 03/03.

on 03/03. REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 4 times. They made 0 purchases and 4 sales worth up to $60,000 on 01/28, 01/22, 01/21, 12/18.

ORACLE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ORCL in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/11/2025

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/10/2025

Monness issued a "Sell" rating on 12/20/2024

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/10/2024

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 12/09/2024

Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/09/2024

JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 12/09/2024

ORACLE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ORCL recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $ORCL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $180.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Keith Weiss from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $160.0 on 04/16/2025

on 04/16/2025 Gil Luria from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $140.0 on 04/14/2025

on 04/14/2025 Rishi Jaluria from RBC Capital set a target price of $145.0 on 03/11/2025

on 03/11/2025 Raimo Lenschow from Barclays set a target price of $202.0 on 03/11/2025

on 03/11/2025 Brian White from Monness set a target price of $130.0 on 12/20/2024

on 12/20/2024 Joseph Bonner from Argus Research set a target price of $200.0 on 12/11/2024

on 12/11/2024 Karl Keirstead from UBS set a target price of $210.0 on 12/10/2024

