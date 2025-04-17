Fund Update: MISSION WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LP opened a $7.4M position in $CGDV stock

MISSION WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LP has opened a new $7.4M position in $CGDV, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $CGDV.
$CGDV Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 327 institutional investors add shares of $CGDV stock to their portfolio, and 84 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- LPL FINANCIAL LLC added 5,814,581 shares (+36.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $205,022,126
- CETERA INVESTMENT ADVISERS added 2,508,825 shares (+42.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $88,461,169
- ADVANCE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC. added 1,919,506 shares (+17.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $68,411,193
- ENVESTNET ASSET MANAGEMENT INC added 1,336,256 shares (+13.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $47,116,386
- JONES FINANCIAL COMPANIES LLLP added 1,132,566 shares (+73.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $39,934,277
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 1,083,233 shares (+14.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $38,194,795
- NORTHWESTERN MUTUAL WEALTH MANAGEMENT CO added 1,041,878 shares (+9.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $36,736,618
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
