Fund Update: MISSION WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LP Just Disclosed New Holdings

MISSION WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LP just filed a portfolio update, which we received from a 13F disclosure. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and track moves made by other funds.

Per our estimates, the largest stock moves were:

An addition of 338,188 shares of $BND (~ $24,319,099) . This was an increase of ~12% over their previous position.

. This was an increase of ~12% over their previous position. An addition of 516,172 shares of $DFUV (~ $21,121,758) . This was an increase of ~1034% over their previous position.

. This was an increase of ~1034% over their previous position. An addition of 282,265 shares of $IEFA (~ $19,837,584) . This was an increase of ~8% over their previous position.

. This was an increase of ~8% over their previous position. An addition of 50,612 shares of $IWB (~ $16,305,162) . This was an increase of ~330% over their previous position.

. This was an increase of ~330% over their previous position. An addition of 374,191 shares of $DFAC (~ $12,943,267) . This was an increase of ~356% over their previous position.

. This was an increase of ~356% over their previous position. An addition of 241,205 shares of $USFR (~$12,137,436). This was an increase of ~21% over their previous position.

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

