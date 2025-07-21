Fund Update: Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. opened a $21.0M position in $PPA stock

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. has opened a new $21.0M position in $PPA, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $PPA.
$PPA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 191 institutional investors add shares of $PPA stock to their portfolio, and 161 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 1,604,509 shares (+26.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $187,005,523
- AURORA PRIVATE WEALTH, INC. added 271,196 shares (+11555.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $31,607,893
- NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA /FI/ removed 267,155 shares (-99.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $31,136,915
- KESTRA ADVISORY SERVICES, LLC added 229,345 shares (+563.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $26,730,159
- SUMMIT TRAIL ADVISORS, LLC removed 209,495 shares (-38.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $24,416,642
- MIRACLE MILE ADVISORS, LLC removed 168,706 shares (-31.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $19,662,684
- MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD. added 148,100 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $20,984,289
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.