Fund Update: Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. opened a $16.3M position in $SPYV stock

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. has opened a new $16.3M position in $SPYV, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $SPYV.
$SPYV Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 476 institutional investors add shares of $SPYV stock to their portfolio, and 410 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ENVESTNET ASSET MANAGEMENT INC removed 8,425,662 shares (-67.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $430,888,354
- HORIZON INVESTMENTS, LLC added 4,349,903 shares (+300.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $222,454,039
- NORTHROCK PARTNERS, LLC added 2,757,825 shares (+167.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $141,035,170
- WEALTH ENHANCEMENT ADVISORY SERVICES, LLC added 2,643,836 shares (+296.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $135,020,704
- CLARK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT GROUP, INC. removed 2,589,665 shares (-80.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $132,435,468
- CONNECTICUT WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 2,526,058 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $129,182,606
- LPL FINANCIAL LLC added 2,253,997 shares (+5.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $115,269,406
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
