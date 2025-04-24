Fund Update: Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. opened a $13.0M position in $SPMO stock

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. has opened a new $13.0M position in $SPMO, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $SPMO.
We have seen 251 institutional investors add shares of $SPMO stock to their portfolio, and 90 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ENVESTNET ASSET MANAGEMENT INC removed 1,207,323 shares (-22.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $114,707,758
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 1,134,915 shares (+363.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $107,828,274
- MAINSTAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC /ADV added 960,418 shares (+374.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $91,249,314
- LPL FINANCIAL LLC added 935,951 shares (+75.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $88,924,704
- CLARK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT GROUP, INC. removed 694,029 shares (-35.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $65,939,695
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 617,801 shares (+391013.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $58,697,273
- CWM, LLC added 434,569 shares (+117451.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $41,288,400
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
