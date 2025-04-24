Fund Update: Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. opened a $12.5M position in $CWI stock

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. has opened a new $12.5M position in $CWI, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $CWI.
$CWI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 84 institutional investors add shares of $CWI stock to their portfolio, and 87 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 2,618,048 shares (+39.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $73,148,261
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC removed 982,628 shares (-88.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $27,454,626
- WEALTH ALLIANCE ADVISORY GROUP, LLC added 463,164 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,700,391
- MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD. added 423,520 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,527,721
- ATLAS PRIVATE WEALTH ADVISORS added 374,364 shares (+220.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,073,687
- LPL FINANCIAL LLC added 302,967 shares (+28.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,464,897
- AVANTAX PLANNING PARTNERS, INC. added 302,339 shares (+18.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,447,351
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.