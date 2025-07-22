Fund Update: Miracle Mile Advisors, LLC opened a $30.8M position in $DFIS stock

Miracle Mile Advisors, LLC has opened a new $30.8M position in $DFIS, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $DFIS.
$DFIS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 147 institutional investors add shares of $DFIS stock to their portfolio, and 69 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MATHER GROUP, LLC. removed 9,572,222 shares (-83.9%) from their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $285,635,104
- ENVESTNET PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS, INC. added 3,903,101 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $100,856,129
- FIRST CITIZENS BANK & TRUST CO added 3,790,191 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $97,938,535
- MIRACLE MILE ADVISORS, LLC added 1,031,475 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $30,779,214
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 849,812 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $21,959,142
- FOCUS PARTNERS WEALTH added 526,840 shares (+181.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,613,545
- JONES FINANCIAL COMPANIES LLLP added 514,872 shares (+2.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,304,292
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
