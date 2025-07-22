Fund Update: Miracle Mile Advisors, LLC opened a $14.3M position in $IWL stock

Miracle Mile Advisors, LLC has opened a new $14.3M position in $IWL, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $IWL.
$IWL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 91 institutional investors add shares of $IWL stock to their portfolio, and 80 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PRESCOTT GROUP CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C. removed 5,812,689 shares (-98.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $798,721,595
- SEARCY FINANCIAL SERVICES INC /ADV added 179,041 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $27,414,757
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC added 170,695 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $23,455,199
- MCKINLEY CARTER WEALTH SERVICES, INC. removed 150,266 shares (-41.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $20,648,051
- EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC. added 143,097 shares (+130.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $19,662,958
- MIRACLE MILE ADVISORS, LLC added 93,461 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $14,310,748
- GEORGE KAISER FAMILY FOUNDATION added 90,755 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,470,644
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
Check out Quiver Quantitative's $IWL ticker page for more data.
