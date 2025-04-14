Fund Update: Miracle Mile Advisors, LLC added 52,478 shares of $RSP to their portfolio

Miracle Mile Advisors, LLC has added 52,478 shares of $RSP to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $RSP.
$RSP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 975 institutional investors add shares of $RSP stock to their portfolio, and 599 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- STRATEGIC FINANCIAL CONCEPTS, LLC added 8,451,521 shares (+21084.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,480,960,024
- TEXAS PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND CORP added 6,211,920 shares (+318.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,088,514,741
- TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD added 4,113,052 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $720,730,101
- CAISSE DE DEPOT ET PLACEMENT DU QUEBEC added 3,543,200 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $620,874,936
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 2,510,669 shares (+13.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $439,944,528
- INVESCO LTD. added 2,338,882 shares (+30.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $409,842,292
- MORGAN STANLEY added 1,566,037 shares (+5.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $274,416,663
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
