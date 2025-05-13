Fund Update: Mill Creek Capital Advisors, LLC added 349,938 shares of $IXUS to their portfolio

Mill Creek Capital Advisors, LLC has added 349,938 shares of $IXUS to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $IXUS.
$IXUS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 332 institutional investors add shares of $IXUS stock to their portfolio, and 388 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 20,756,351 shares (-7.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,449,000,863
- ACORNS ADVISERS, LLC added 3,117,336 shares (+10.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $206,180,603
- ADVENTIST HEALTH SYSTEM SUNBELT HEALTHCARE CORP removed 2,886,187 shares (-99.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $190,892,408
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC removed 2,288,727 shares (-96.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $151,376,403
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 1,609,435 shares (+222.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $112,354,657
- SEQUOIA FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC added 932,456 shares (+22.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $65,094,753
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. added 901,418 shares (+3.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $59,619,786
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
Check out Quiver Quantitative's $IXUS ticker page for more data.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.