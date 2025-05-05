Fund Update: Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. added 1,441,524 shares of $XLP to their portfolio

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. has added 1,441,524 shares of $XLP to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $XLP.
$XLP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 525 institutional investors add shares of $XLP stock to their portfolio, and 555 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAISSE DE DEPOT ET PLACEMENT DU QUEBEC added 3,937,563 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $309,531,827
- BESSEMER GROUP INC added 3,515,446 shares (+4918.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $287,106,474
- BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/ added 2,954,196 shares (+3342.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $232,229,347
- CLAL INSURANCE ENTERPRISES HOLDINGS LTD removed 2,767,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $217,513,870
- BARCLAYS PLC removed 2,517,010 shares (-24.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $197,862,156
- STATE STREET CORP removed 2,358,922 shares (-95.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $185,434,858
- CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT CORP added 2,322,253 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $189,658,402
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
