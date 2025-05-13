Fund Update: M&G Plc opened a $235.7M position in $EWW stock

M&G Plc has opened a new $235.7M position in $EWW, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $EWW.
$EWW Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 76 institutional investors add shares of $EWW stock to their portfolio, and 118 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- M&G PLC added 4,625,108 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $235,695,503
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 1,916,174 shares (-46.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $89,715,266
- NAN FUNG TRINITY (HK) LTD added 444,800 shares (+201.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $22,667,008
- COMPASS ROSE ASSET MANAGEMENT, LP added 400,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,728,000
- UBS GROUP AG added 376,104 shares (+45.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,609,189
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 346,704 shares (-65.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,232,681
- SG AMERICAS SECURITIES, LLC removed 246,119 shares (-89.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,542,224
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
