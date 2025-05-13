Fund Update: M&G Plc opened a $17.9M position in $ALL stock

M&G Plc has opened a new $17.9M position in $ALL, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $ALL.
$ALL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 672 institutional investors add shares of $ALL stock to their portfolio, and 684 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC added 4,310,485 shares (+1746.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $892,572,128
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 4,035,629 shares (+157.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $778,028,914
- GQG PARTNERS LLC added 1,685,694 shares (+64.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $324,984,946
- STRATEGIC FINANCIAL CONCEPTS, LLC removed 1,114,760 shares (-99.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $230,833,353
- BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP removed 1,087,755 shares (-31.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $225,241,427
- ALLSPRING GLOBAL INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS, LLC removed 1,028,120 shares (-36.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $212,892,808
- VOYA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC removed 885,248 shares (-41.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $170,666,961
$ALL Insider Trading Activity
$ALL insiders have traded $ALL stock on the open market 24 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 24 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ALL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- THOMAS J WILSON (Chairman, President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 20 sales selling 189,016 shares for an estimated $36,971,716.
- JESSE E MERTEN (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 40,102 shares for an estimated $7,480,244.
$ALL Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ALL in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 05/05/2025
$ALL Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ALL recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $ALL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $223.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Elyse Greenspan from Wells Fargo set a target price of $197.0 on 05/06/2025
- Gregory Peters from Raymond James set a target price of $250.0 on 05/05/2025
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
