Fund Update: M&G Plc opened a $14.3M position in $CARR stock

M&G Plc has opened a new $14.3M position in $CARR, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $CARR.

$CARR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 633 institutional investors add shares of $CARR stock to their portfolio, and 688 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$CARR Insider Trading Activity

$CARR insiders have traded $CARR stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CARR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KEVIN J. O'CONNOR (Senior VP & CLO) sold 167,183 shares for an estimated $12,281,697

KYLE CROCKETT (VP, Controller & CAO) sold 11,647 shares for an estimated $889,081

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CARR Government Contracts

We have seen $2,065,164 of award payments to $CARR over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $CARR ticker page for more data.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.