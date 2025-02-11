Fund Update: M&G Plc opened a $13.7M position in $WAL stock

M&G Plc has opened a new $13.7M position in $WAL, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $WAL.

$WAL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 212 institutional investors add shares of $WAL stock to their portfolio, and 209 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$WAL Insider Trading Activity

$WAL insiders have traded $WAL stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WAL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARIANNE BOYD JOHNSON sold 12,516 shares for an estimated $1,013,796

BARBARA KENNEDY (Chief Human Resources Officer) sold 11,083 shares for an estimated $904,261

ROBERT P LATTA sold 2,996 shares for an estimated $247,919

BRYAN K SEGEDI sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $94,360

$WAL Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $WAL stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WAL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE LANCE GOODEN sold up to $100,000 on 11/15.

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

