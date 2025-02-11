Fund Update: M&G Plc opened a $13.7M position in $WAL stock

M&G Plc has opened a new $13.7M position in $WAL, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $WAL.
$WAL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 212 institutional investors add shares of $WAL stock to their portfolio, and 209 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- STATE STREET CORP added 1,418,472 shares (+46.2%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $122,683,643
- FMR LLC added 1,347,921 shares (+93.3%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $116,581,687
- BARROW HANLEY MEWHINNEY & STRAUSS LLC added 1,165,762 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $100,826,755
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 831,692 shares (-78.8%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $71,933,041
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 701,732 shares (+13.7%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $60,692,800
- FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 685,703 shares (-99.7%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $59,306,452
- HOOD RIVER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 649,645 shares (+116.9%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $56,187,796
$WAL Insider Trading Activity
$WAL insiders have traded $WAL stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WAL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MARIANNE BOYD JOHNSON sold 12,516 shares for an estimated $1,013,796
- BARBARA KENNEDY (Chief Human Resources Officer) sold 11,083 shares for an estimated $904,261
- ROBERT P LATTA sold 2,996 shares for an estimated $247,919
- BRYAN K SEGEDI sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $94,360
$WAL Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $WAL stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WAL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE LANCE GOODEN sold up to $100,000 on 11/15.
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
