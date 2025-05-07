Fund Update: Metis Global Partners, LLC added 10,606 shares of INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE ($ICE) to their portfolio

Metis Global Partners, LLC has added 10,606 shares of $ICE to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $ICE.

INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 776 institutional investors add shares of INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE stock to their portfolio, and 737 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE Insider Trading Activity

INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE insiders have traded $ICE stock on the open market 44 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 44 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ICE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JEFFREY C SPRECHER (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 424,177 shares for an estimated $70,224,046 .

. BENJAMIN JACKSON (President) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 48,314 shares for an estimated $7,885,570 .

. MAYUR KAPANI (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 15,634 shares for an estimated $2,536,078 .

. LYNN C MARTIN (President, NYSE Group) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 14,636 shares for an estimated $2,434,525 .

. DOUGLAS FOLEY (SVP, HR & Administration) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 12,180 shares for an estimated $2,031,876 .

. CHRISTOPHER SCOTT EDMONDS (President, Fixed Income & Data) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 8,037 shares for an estimated $1,324,420 .

. JAMES W NAMKUNG (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 6,812 shares for an estimated $1,163,447 .

. JUDITH A SPRIESER has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 4,885 shares for an estimated $800,059 .

. STUART GLEN WILLIAMS (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,978 shares for an estimated $493,502 .

. ANDREW J SURDYKOWSKI (General Counsel) sold 955 shares for an estimated $149,056

WARREN GARDINER (Chief Financial Officer) sold 750 shares for an estimated $117,135

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ICE stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ICE stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $ICE ticker page for more data.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.