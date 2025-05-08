Fund Update: Mesirow Financial Investment Management, Inc. added 569,914 shares of $IWR to their portfolio

Mesirow Financial Investment Management, Inc. has added 569,914 shares of $IWR to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $IWR.
$IWR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 536 institutional investors add shares of $IWR stock to their portfolio, and 578 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JONES FINANCIAL COMPANIES LLLP added 19,216,938 shares (+44.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,698,777,319
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 2,351,147 shares (+4.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $207,841,394
- US BANCORP \DE\ removed 2,199,841 shares (-10.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $194,465,944
- WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN added 894,376 shares (+2.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $79,062,838
- BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP added 840,839 shares (+11.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $71,530,173
- LIDO ADVISORS, LLC added 769,840 shares (+561.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $68,053,856
- UBS GROUP AG removed 755,036 shares (-12.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $66,745,182
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
