Fund Update: Mesirow Financial Investment Management, Inc. added 261,599 shares of $SHY to their portfolio

Mesirow Financial Investment Management, Inc. has added 261,599 shares of $SHY to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $SHY.
$SHY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 522 institutional investors add shares of $SHY stock to their portfolio, and 570 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC removed 8,133,430 shares (-98.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $672,878,663
- MERCER GLOBAL ADVISORS INC /ADV removed 5,935,830 shares (-95.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $486,619,343
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 3,731,847 shares (+47.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $305,936,817
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 2,883,441 shares (-7.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $236,384,493
- ESSENTIAL PLANNING, LLC. added 2,405,880 shares (+4992.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $197,234,042
- BARCLAYS PLC removed 2,242,359 shares (-81.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $183,828,590
- FMR LLC removed 1,643,931 shares (-96.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $134,769,463
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
