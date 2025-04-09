Fund Update: Merit Financial Group, LLC opened a $9.7M position in $VONG stock

Merit Financial Group, LLC has opened a new $9.7M position in $VONG, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $VONG.
$VONG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 379 institutional investors add shares of $VONG stock to their portfolio, and 218 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JANNEY MONTGOMERY SCOTT LLC added 1,749,942 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $180,769,008
- CASTLEKEEP INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC added 1,252,674 shares (+10068.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $129,401,224
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 1,150,429 shares (-3.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $118,839,315
- MORGAN STANLEY added 778,537 shares (+12.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $80,422,872
- WEALTHFRONT ADVISERS LLC added 514,200 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $53,116,860
- CITIGROUP INC removed 465,748 shares (-11.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $48,111,768
- WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN added 386,910 shares (+11.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $39,967,803
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
