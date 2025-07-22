Fund Update: Merit Financial Group, LLC opened a $82.5M position in $VFLO stock

Merit Financial Group, LLC has opened a new $82.5M position in $VFLO, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $VFLO.
$VFLO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 153 institutional investors add shares of $VFLO stock to their portfolio, and 37 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ALLWORTH FINANCIAL LP added 6,571,759 shares (+505519.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $225,279,898
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 5,725,158 shares (+142.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $196,258,416
- MORGAN STANLEY added 4,466,253 shares (+386.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $153,103,152
- LPL FINANCIAL LLC added 3,521,070 shares (+85.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $120,702,279
- MERIT FINANCIAL GROUP, LLC added 2,333,822 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $82,500,607
- WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN added 2,287,871 shares (+237.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $78,428,217
- NORTHWESTERN MUTUAL WEALTH MANAGEMENT CO added 2,056,804 shares (+58.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $70,507,241
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
Check out Quiver Quantitative's $VFLO ticker page for more data.
