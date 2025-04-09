Fund Update: Merit Financial Group, LLC opened a $5.8M position in $DFLV stock

Merit Financial Group, LLC has opened a new $5.8M position in $DFLV, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $DFLV.
$DFLV Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 152 institutional investors add shares of $DFLV stock to their portfolio, and 50 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SAVANT CAPITAL, LLC added 2,655,670 shares (+63.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $79,749,770
- EP WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC added 1,609,219 shares (+46.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $48,324,846
- PATHSTONE HOLDINGS, LLC removed 786,577 shares (-23.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $23,620,907
- HILL ISLAND FINANCIAL LLC added 516,274 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,503,708
- CORIENT PRIVATE WEALTH LLC added 454,810 shares (+10.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,657,944
- AVANTAX ADVISORY SERVICES, INC. added 352,704 shares (+36.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,591,701
- ADVISORY ALPHA, LLC removed 286,541 shares (-97.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,759,558
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
