Fund Update: Merit Financial Group, LLC opened a $5.6M position in $IBDR stock

Merit Financial Group, LLC has opened a new $5.6M position in $IBDR, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $IBDR.
$IBDR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 231 institutional investors add shares of $IBDR stock to their portfolio, and 111 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GAMMA INVESTING LLC removed 4,784,247 shares (-99.0%) from their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $116,017,989
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC removed 2,137,101 shares (-50.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $51,739,215
- WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN removed 1,564,994 shares (-54.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $37,888,504
- HIGHTOWER ADVISORS, LLC added 1,070,732 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $25,922,421
- KLINGMAN & ASSOCIATES, LLC added 828,755 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $20,064,158
- CAPITAL INVESTMENT ADVISORS, LLC removed 798,829 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $19,371,603
- CONFLUENCE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC removed 671,822 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $16,264,810
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.margin: 24px 0;
padding: 20px;
background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);
border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;
border-radius: 10px;
box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);
text-align: center;
font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;
display: none;
">
Receive $IBDR Data Alerts
Sign Up
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
Check out Quiver Quantitative's $IBDR ticker page for more data.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.