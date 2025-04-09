Fund Update: Merit Financial Group, LLC opened a $27.0M position in $FPEI stock

Merit Financial Group, LLC has opened a new $27.0M position in $FPEI, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $FPEI.
We have seen 104 institutional investors add shares of $FPEI stock to their portfolio, and 53 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MERIT FINANCIAL GROUP, LLC added 1,443,703 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $26,997,246
- MORGAN STANLEY added 793,033 shares (+5.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,829,717
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 652,332 shares (+69.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,198,608
- LPL FINANCIAL LLC added 641,323 shares (+22.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,992,740
- KEY FINANCIAL INC removed 525,646 shares (-54.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,829,580
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 454,571 shares (-9.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,500,477
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 393,036 shares (-72.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,349,773
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
