Fund Update: Merit Financial Group, LLC opened a $111.8M position in $AVNM stock

Merit Financial Group, LLC has opened a new $111.8M position in $AVNM, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $AVNM.
$AVNM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 17 institutional investors add shares of $AVNM stock to their portfolio, and 4 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MERIT FINANCIAL GROUP, LLC added 1,712,314 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $111,831,227
- COMMONWEALTH EQUITY SERVICES, LLC added 625,690 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $36,485,110
- WEALTH MANAGEMENT PARTNERS, LLC added 329,088 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $21,492,737
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC removed 47,643 shares (-93.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,778,149
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 32,608 shares (-31.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,901,431
- BWM PLANNING, LLC added 17,211 shares (+9.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,003,604
- B&D WHITE CAPITAL COMPANY, LLC added 15,576 shares (+12.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $908,264
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
Check out Quiver Quantitative's $AVNM ticker page for more data.
