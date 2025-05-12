Fund Update: Meridiem Investment Management Ltd. added 71,853 shares of MARSH & MCLENNANS ($MMC) to their portfolio

Meridiem Investment Management Ltd. has added 71,853 shares of $MMC to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $MMC.

MARSH & MCLENNANS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 777 institutional investors add shares of MARSH & MCLENNANS stock to their portfolio, and 670 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

MARSH & MCLENNANS Insider Trading Activity

MARSH & MCLENNANS insiders have traded $MMC stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MMC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

NICHOLAS MARK STUDER (President and CEO of OWG) sold 49,390 shares for an estimated $11,367,745

JOHN Q DOYLE (President and CEO) sold 21,080 shares for an estimated $4,997,014

DEAN MICHAEL KLISURA (President & CEO, Guy Carpenter) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 16,690 shares for an estimated $4,017,626 .

. JOHN JUDE JONES (Chief Marketing Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 10,824 shares for an estimated $2,545,205 .

. MARK C MCGIVNEY (Chief Financial Officer) sold 10,510 shares for an estimated $2,469,534

PAUL BESWICK (SVP, Chief Information Officer) sold 2,237 shares for an estimated $550,302

STACY MILLS (Vice President and Controller) sold 1,317 shares for an estimated $309,455

MARSH & MCLENNANS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $MMC stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MMC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GEORGE WHITESIDES sold up to $250,000 on 03/24.

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

