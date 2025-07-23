Fund Update: MEITAV INVESTMENT HOUSE LTD added 685,000 shares of $CQQQ to their portfolio

MEITAV INVESTMENT HOUSE LTD has added 685,000 shares of $CQQQ to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $CQQQ.
$CQQQ Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 52 institutional investors add shares of $CQQQ stock to their portfolio, and 23 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MEITAV INVESTMENT HOUSE LTD added 685,000 shares (+240.0%) to their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $30,311,250
- SCHRODER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP added 460,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $20,382,600
- OLD MISSION CAPITAL LLC removed 408,526 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $18,101,787
- ROYAL BANK OF CANADA added 197,312 shares (+1936.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,742,894
- EVERGREEN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 193,437 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,571,193
- WEXFORD CAPITAL LP added 173,835 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,702,628
- Q GLOBAL ADVISORS, LLC removed 173,752 shares (-81.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,698,951
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
