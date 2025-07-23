Stocks

Fund Update: MEITAV INVESTMENT HOUSE LTD added 685,000 shares of $CQQQ to their portfolio

July 23, 2025 — 07:02 am EDT

Written by Quiver FundTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

MEITAV INVESTMENT HOUSE LTD has added 685,000 shares of $CQQQ to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $CQQQ.

$CQQQ Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 52 institutional investors add shares of $CQQQ stock to their portfolio, and 23 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $CQQQ ticker page for more data.


