Fund Update: MEITAV INVESTMENT HOUSE LTD added 383,040 shares of $XBI to their portfolio

MEITAV INVESTMENT HOUSE LTD has added 383,040 shares of $XBI to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $XBI.
$XBI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 233 institutional investors add shares of $XBI stock to their portfolio, and 400 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 3,969,829 shares (+41.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $321,953,131
- UBS GROUP AG added 3,622,240 shares (+101.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $293,763,664
- HEALTHCARE OF ONTARIO PENSION PLAN TRUST FUND added 3,321,000 shares (+64.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $269,333,100
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 2,360,858 shares (+29.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $191,465,583
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 2,053,479 shares (-24.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $166,537,146
- BNP PARIBAS FINANCIAL MARKETS removed 1,783,010 shares (-15.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $144,602,111
- BLUECREST CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD removed 1,532,882 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $124,316,730
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
Check out Quiver Quantitative's $XBI ticker page for more data.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
